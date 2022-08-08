Sue Bird got a flower from a young fan for her last home game, and it’s the cutest thing ever

Sue Bird is retiring at the end of this WNBA season, and the legendary Seattle Storm point guard played her final regular season home game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. Bird basically is the WNBA: she was drafted into the league during its sixth season, and is now ready to retire at age-41 after 19 years in the league.

Bird deserves her flowers on the way to retirement, and one young fan sitting courtside for her final home game took that sentiment literally. Just before she inbounded the ball after a dead ball in the first quarter, a girl handed Bird a flower.

This courtside fan really gave Sue Bird a flower during her final home regular season game pic.twitter.com/egIXXjvmvp — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2022

Here’s what Bird said about the moment after the game, via Lila Bromberg:

“That was the sweetest. She was so cute. I understood that she was like showing me the flower and that it was for me. And then I was like, ‘Oh, you want me to take this?’ ... And then I was like, ‘Oh, can you just hold this just for a second until I’m done?’”

That little girl wasn’t the only person who wanted to show her love for Sue Bird on Sunday. The Storm honored her before the game:

.@S10Bird taking it ALL IN



In a sold out arena, Sue Bird is honored before her final regular season home game in Seattle #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/tGCuWHwBqV — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022

The mayor of Seattle declared it Sue Bird Day:

⛈️ @MayorofSeattle has officially declared today Sue Bird Day in the city of Seattle!



We're so proud that you've called this city home for 21 years, @S10Bird! #TheFinalFlight pic.twitter.com/QIBkTkEnn7 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 7, 2022

LeBron James also said he wanted to catch a playoff game in Seattle before Bird retires:

Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2022

Bird gave this speech to the crowd, as well.

We love you, @S10Bird



Thank you for everything you have given to Seattle and the game of basketball. #TheFinalFlight pic.twitter.com/UidfAziZJe — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 7, 2022

The Storm are in a tight playoff race right now, and will enter the postseason as one of the favorites to win the championship. Does Bird have one more magic moment left in her career? With the help of Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, and the rest of her teammates, it’s certainly possible.

Sue Bird means the world to the WNBA, and her last game proved that forever.