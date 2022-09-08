WNBA Finals, Aces vs. Sun schedule 2022: Start times, TV info, and prediction

The 2022 WNBA Finals are set. The No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces will face the Sun in a five-game series to decide the championship. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will be hosted by Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The Aces earned the top-seed in the final days of the regular season, and have looked incredible in the playoffs thus far. Las Vegas beat the Phoenix Mercury in the first round 2-0, and then took out Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm in four games in the semifinals. A’ja Wilson was named MVP earlier this month and has been the leader of the Aces all year. The versatile 6’5 big is a dominant two-way force with impressive defensive mobility, intimidating shot-blocking instincts, and the ability to stockpile points in a hurry from all parts of the floor on offense. Guard Kelsey Plum was also an MVP candidate this year, and gives the Aces a speedy ball handler who can easily get to the rim, or pull-up to rip three-pointers. Head coach Becky Hammon has pushed all the right buttons in her first year coming over from the San Antonio Spurs.

The breakout star for the Aces in the playoffs so far has been Chelsea Gray. Gray is a multi-time All-Star and one of the best point guards in the league, but what she’s doing this postseason is an all-time great run. Gray has been on fire as a scorer, averaging 24 points per game on historic 75.8 percent true shooting to carry the Aces into the WNBA Finals. Her two big pull-up jumps in the final minute of Game 4 against Seattle pushed the Aces back in the Finals for the second time in the last three years.

The Connecticut Sun will try to keep the Aces from winning their first title. The Sun were a sleeping giant all season after being upset as the title favorites last year by Chicago in the semifinals. Connecticut got the best of the Sky in the rematch this year, winning a blowout in Game 4 and coming back in Game 5 to advance to the WNBA Finals. The Sun aren’t built like your typical contender: the guard play can be shaky at times, but the front court is elite. Jonquel Jones won MVP last season and had another fine year as the star center for Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas may have been even more valuable than Jones this year as a do-it-all forward who handles the ball in transition, scores inside, makes valuable passes, and locks down whoever she is guarding. Veteran wing DeWanna Bonner could be a swing factor for the Sun as they look for perimeter scoring.

Here’s the full schedule for the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Sun in 2022 WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1, Sunday, Sept. 11: Sun at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces — 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Game 2, Tuesday, Sept. 13: Sun at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces — 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 3, Thursday, Sept. 15: No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at Sun — 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 4, Sunday, Sept. 18: No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at Sun — 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 5, Tuesday, Sept. 20: Sun at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces — 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary

Aces vs. Sun prediction for 2022 WNBA Finals

Aces in 4.

Vegas has an overwhelming advantage on the perimeter in this matchup. The Sun will try to pound the ball inside, crash the glass, and limit the Aces’ transition attack, but in the end Las Vegas just has too many weapons.