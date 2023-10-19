 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3, puked, and went right back to playing

Talk about leaving a bad taste in your mouth.

By James Dator
The Las Vegas Aces are your WNBA champions, but not for lack of effort by the Liberty. This included guard Sabrina Ionescu, who hit a big three, threw up in a trash can, and went right on playing.

Not gonna lie, I’m a sucker for stuff like this. The whole “puke-and-play” thing is such a baller status move, but I’m a little taken aback that Ionescu didn’t even attempt to wash her mouth out with water before running back on the court. That’s just a bit too far.

In the end even puking and playing wasn’t enough. The Liberty lost Game 4 70-69, with the Aces winning the series 3-1. A’ja Wilson was on another planet to close out the series and New York had absolutely no answer for the Las Vegas forward. Wilson finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, putting the team on her back and willing them to a championship.

It left Ionescu and the Liberty with a bad taste in their mouths — in more than one way.

