The Aces will have drunkest championship parade ever, according to A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are on top of the world. The Aces won their second straight WNBA championship on Wednesday night by polishing off the New York Liberty, 70-69, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas becomes the first team to go back-to-back since the 2001-2002. The Houston Comets, who won four straight titles from 1997-2000, are the only other team to win consecutive championships in league history.

The Aces are loaded with talent. Kelsey Plum is one of the best shot-creating guards in the league. Chelsea Gray was a legitimate Point God running the offense before her untimely injury in the finals. Jackie Young’s amazing shooting improvement makes her one of the best stories in basketball. There’s no question this is Wilson’s team, though. The two-time WNBA MVP was named WNBA Finals MVP this year by powering the Aces on both ends of the court throughout the series. She finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds in the clincher, and averaged 23.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game throughout the playoffs.

In addition to being a dominant force on the interior, Wilson is also hilarious in interviews. Case in point:

A'ja TURNING UP after back-to-back rings pic.twitter.com/IsN4EUGa5o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2023

When the Aces won the championship last year, Wilson said fans needed to have four shots of alcohol in them before they could attend the parade. To raise the stakes this year, she’s proposing eight shots of alcohol. Eight! She ended her presser by telling fans to drink responsibly. I’m not sure that’s possible after eight shots, but who am I to question A’ja Wilson?

The Aces’ entire press conference was pure gold. Wilson did not like this question about her failing to win back-to-back titles in college at South Carolina.

A'ja got asked about her "failed repeat in college" and if it impacted her on this back to back run. Everyone's reaction was HILARIOUS. #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/9IKFdvf80c — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) October 19, 2023

Wilson is a superstar. She’s incredible as a roller, has a wonderful mid-range game, and puts a lid on the rim as a paint protector defensively. She’s also just as entertaining off the court as she is on the court.

Watch full highlights of Wilson in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals here:

What a player. The Aces’ parade is going to be must-see once again.