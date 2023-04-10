WNBA Draft 2023 results: Pick-by-pick tracker for every selection

There wasn’t much suspense in the 2023 WNBA Draft: from the moment the Indiana Fever won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the lottery, South Carolina superstar Aliyah Boston was always going to be the selection.

Boston won a national championship with the Gamecocks in 2022, and was also named national player of the year during that junior season. While South Carolina fell short in their bid for back-to-back national titles this year — and Caitlin Clark stole national player of the year honors away from Boston — there’s no doubt that the Fever just landed a new franchise player.

The Minnesota Lynx picked at No. 2, and they did the sensible thing by selecting Maryland forward Diamond Miller. Miller combines guard skills on the perimeter with the size of a forward at 6’3, and she should be a great building block for an organization that lost long-time franchise icon Sylvia Fowles to retirement over the offseason.

Stephanie Soares, who was selected at No. 4 by the Mystics, has one of the most fascinating stories in this draft class after starting her career at the NAIA level coming out of Brazil. While Soares is recovering from a torn ACL suffered after transferring to Iowa State, her size at 6’6 and perimeter skill set feels like a perfect match for today’s game.

Related Bet on the 2023 WNBA season at DraftKings Sportsbook

We’ll be keeping track of every pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft here.