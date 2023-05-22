Brittney Griner is still dominating the WNBA after Russian detainment

After being detained in a Russian prison for over nine months, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is back in the WNBA and playing as well as ever. Despite an 0-2 start for the Mercury, Griner is putting up big numbers and maintaining her status as one of the best players in the world.

Through two games, Griner is sixth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game and is averaging eight rebounds per game through the first couple of games in the 2023 season. In a 75-69 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Griner was dominant, posting 27 points, ten rebounds and four blocks along with a bevy of highlight plays.

Griner also passed Sylvia Fowles for third on the all time blocks list in the WNBA.

With this block, Brittney Griner moves up the All-Time Blocks list passing Sylvia Fowles for Third All-Time pic.twitter.com/ueF7NcqK9y — WNBA (@WNBA) May 21, 2023

Brittney Griner is FEELING HERSELF after knocking down this triple ️pic.twitter.com/BRXjDB7hZu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Griner also opened the scoring tally for the 2023 season on the Mercury home floor with a sweet up and under move that resulted in an and-one.

pic.twitter.com/yoeTZh6Gbm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2023

Even more impressive than the on court performance of Griner two games into this season is the overall reception she’s received upon coming back into the league. In her first home game back, Griner was serenaded by the Mercury crowd during the pregame introductions to the crowd. Such an awesome moment for Griner, who deserves this reception.

@ESPNpic.twitter.com/DkNthMETJF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 21, 2023

The Mercury also made her first home game back an amazing moment. The fanfare and celebration of bringing Griner back and having the first home game was really cool to see, and deserved for a person that went through as much as Griner did. She went 585 days without playing in front of the Mercury fans, and when she returned it felt like the fans embraced her just as much as they did before she was detained.

Now that she’s back, she’s continuing to play at an extremely high level. Of course, the Mercury are two games into the season but Griner’s play has been extremely impressive. She’s taking more three pointers per game through two games and shooting even better from the free throw line. The defense remains stellar as well.

Griner’s career high in points per game is 21.9 PPG in 2017, and there’s a very real possibility that Griner could pass her career high this season. If her return game to Phoenix was any indication, Griner is as good as ever and it could lead to career highs across the board, even if the Mercury aren’t as great as previous seasons.