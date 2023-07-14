 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Sabrina Ionescu just destroyed the WNBA 3-point contest

Watch Sabrina Ionescu put on a show during the WNBA’s three-point contest

By Mark Schofield
/ new
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu just made history during the WNBA’s three-point contest.

The New York Liberty star advanced to the finals of the WNBA’s three-point contest after putting up a solid 26 points in the opening round, and she was joined in the finals by Arike Ogunbowale from the Dallas Wings, and Sami Whitcomb from the Seattle Storm.

But in the finals, Ionescu put on an absolute show, and she left no doubt about who was taking home the hardware.

She scored 37 out of 40 possible points — setting a record in both NBA and WNBA three-point contest history — and made an absurd 25-of-27 shots during the round. At one point Ionescu drilled 22-straight shots.

You can watch her incredible effort here:

As you might expect, social media exploded after her performance.

The WNBA All-Star game is set for Saturday night, but Ionescu’s history-making performance during the three-point contest has already given the league an incredible highlight from the weekend.

Next Up In WNBA

Loading comments...