Sabrina Ionescu just destroyed the WNBA 3-point contest

Sabrina Ionescu just made history during the WNBA’s three-point contest.

The New York Liberty star advanced to the finals of the WNBA’s three-point contest after putting up a solid 26 points in the opening round, and she was joined in the finals by Arike Ogunbowale from the Dallas Wings, and Sami Whitcomb from the Seattle Storm.

But in the finals, Ionescu put on an absolute show, and she left no doubt about who was taking home the hardware.

She scored 37 out of 40 possible points — setting a record in both NBA and WNBA three-point contest history — and made an absurd 25-of-27 shots during the round. At one point Ionescu drilled 22-straight shots.

You can watch her incredible effort here:

Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023

As you might expect, social media exploded after her performance.

She went 25/27 that is INSANE. https://t.co/TWHLD2Ilas — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 14, 2023

One of the most impressive sports performances I’ve ever seen. What the hell? https://t.co/JaPRzE0xEK — evanem (@evanempdx) July 14, 2023

Most points EVER in the final round in NBA or WNBA HISTORY! @sabrina_i20 puts up 37 PTS to take home the 3-PT trophy! https://t.co/EdSo2vF41h — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2023

She missed the first one... then went straight buckets for 50 seconds before her next miss. Bonkers! https://t.co/xGd80gHCsK — Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_) July 14, 2023

The WNBA All-Star game is set for Saturday night, but Ionescu’s history-making performance during the three-point contest has already given the league an incredible highlight from the weekend.