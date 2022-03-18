7 players in the women’s NCAA tournament who will define March Madness

During the 2021-2022 season, the world of women’s college basketball produced some exceptional talent that has garnered national attention beyond the women’s game. More players have emerged as stars in women’s college basketball and it has resulted in increased attention paid to the sport.

Now with March Madness officially here and the 68-team bracket set, this is an excellent time to highlight seven of the best women in the country.

These players have put up some amazing numbers as well as given us some great moments that we are bound to witness during the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Caitlin Clark (Iowa)

With her trademark three point shot from the center logo, her dazzling playmaking skills, and her fierce competitiveness, Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark has become one of the most exciting players to watch. She is currently averaging 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists a game and is one of the finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year. Her accomplishments include becoming the first player in Division 1 history to lead in both points and assists, two consecutive 30-point triple-doubles that puts her in company with six NBA players, a career high 46 point performance against Michigan, and Big Ten Player of the Year. Her talent has gotten praise from Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. With Iowa as the #2 in the Greensboro region, the stage is set for her to add to her lineage.

Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)

With the WNBA on the horizon, Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard is seeking to end her college career on a high note. So far, there is hope for the Wildcats as they upset South Carolina in the SEC tournament. Howard is known for her high scoring style and this year is averaging 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. She is an All-American, two-time SEC Player of the Year, and second on Kentucky’s all-time scoring list. Her legendary run has put UK on the national stage. While the Wildcats have never reached the Sweet 16 during her tenure, she is hoping that this year will be the year and with a #6 seed in the Bridgeport Region the time has come and the Washington Mystics will be watching.

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

Considered by many to be the top center in women’s college basketball, South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston has a chance to lead her team to its first title since 2017. Under the leadership of the legendary Dawn Staley and being part of a program that produced Aja Wilson, Boston has basketball greatness all around her and she is solidifying her place in history. This year she is averaging 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game and is a two time Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. The Gamecocks are the #1 seed in the Greensboro region and if they continue their run of excellence this year it will be in part due to the strength and tenacity that Boston provides.

NaLyssa Smith (Baylor)

Texas born and bred, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith is one of the most decorated players in the history of Baylor women’s basketball. Smith is an All-American, 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, and 2021 Wade Trophy/Katrina McClain Award recipient. She also knows what it means to be an NCAA champion as she helped lead the Bears to the promised land in 2019. She can score and hit the glass as a dynamic power forward. This year she is averaging 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. She scored a career high 37 points against Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament which the Bears won. As the #2 seed in the Wichita Region, Smith is looking for a second national title to add to her illustrious pedigree with the WNBA calling.

Haley Jones (Stanford)

As a defending NCAA champion, Stanford junior guard Haley Jones is familiar with winning. Last year she was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player and helped lead her team all the way. The Cardinal are the #1 overall seed in the tournament, leaving the stars are aligned for Jones and her squad to do what few have done and repeat as champions. The 6’1 guard has proven that she has what it takes to be a high-caliber scorer as well as an effective rebounder and playmaker. She is averaging 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and is among the finalists for John Wooden Award for outstanding player. As the #1 seed in the Spokane Region, it would not be a shock to see Jones and her squad win it all.

Naz Hillmon (Michigan)

In a crowded Big Ten, Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon stands out. Her junior year was her most accomplished thus far. She is the first player in the history of the program to achieve All-American status, be a finalist for the Wade Trophy, win Big Ten Player of the Year, and claim Michigan Female Athlete of the Year. Hillmon can do it all, especially on the boards. This season she is adding to her legacy with 14 double-doubles to give 45 for her career, and becoming the first player at Michigan, man or woman, to have 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She is currently averaging 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. With the Wolverines the #3 seed in the Wichita Region, Hillmon and her team have an opportunity to bring glory back to the maize and blue.

Khayla Pointer (LSU)

It has been quite a journey for LSU guard Khayla Pointer. A graduate student who exercised an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after COVID-19, Pointer has proven herself to be an all around player who can score, rebound, and set up her teammates. She is currently averaging 19.0 points (2nd in the SEC), 6.5 rebounds (18th in the SEC), and 5.2 assists (2nd in the SEC). Her talents have led her to various accolades including 2021 All-SEC First Team, 2021 All-SEC Defensive Team, and 2021 Louisiana Player of the Year. She is a finalist for the 2022 Nancy Leiberman Point Guard of the Year. With LSU #3 in the Spokane Region, Pointer has the chance to end her amazing career winning a title on her own terms. How many graduate students can say that?