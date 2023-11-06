Milaysia Fulwiley’s incredible bucket for South Carolina elicited a Magic Johnson hot take

College basketball is back, and that means the freshman class gets to make a national introduction for itself. South Carolina women’s basketball starts the year at No. 6 in the AP Poll, and brought in a loaded recruiting haul led by 5’10 guard Milaysia Fulwiley. It only took Fulwiley one game to make a name for herself and get one of the greatest basketball players ever to tweet about her.

As the Gamecocks took on Oregon in Paris in a battle of top-10 in the opener, Fulwiley went viral for an incredible transition layup. South Carolina routed Notre Dame, 100-71, to start the season with a bang. Head coach Dawn Staley has her team ready to go once again.

Watch the freshman Fulwiley seamlessly put the ball behind her back before going in for the acrobatic layup here.

I put all the angles of Milaysia Fulwiley's unreal finish in one video https://t.co/9ZegJHNDBJ pic.twitter.com/mOFFvJRVe3 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 6, 2023

This play was so incredible it even elicited a strong take from none other than Magic Johnson. Johnson’s social media life is beloved for basically saying what is already painfully obvious to everyone else, so you know this is a great play when even Magic is dropping a hot take.

I’m watching the women’s basketball game between South Carolina and Notre Dame right now and I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic. Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind-the-back move by freshman guard… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2023

Fulwiley was not only a five-star recruit entering the season, she also grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. It only took her one game to show why her hometown school believed in her. Not bad for a college debut.