South Carolina vs. Iowa: How to watch, live stream, game time for women’s Final Four

A national championship spot is up for grabs when South Carolina and Iowa face off in a Final Four semifinal matchup on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air across ESPN networks. You can catch the game with a subscription to SlingTV.

South Carolina enters Friday’s semifinal undefeated at 36-0 for the season. Led by head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks returned nine players from last season’s national championship squad. Senior Aliyah Boston, who won the Most Outstanding Player award in the 2022 national championship game, was awarded the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year recognition on Wednesday. Boston will try to lead South Carolina to a second-straight national title.

The last women’s basketball team to win back-to-back championships was the UConn Huskies, who raised the trophy four straight times from 2013-2016.

The Gamecocks should have their hands full when they face the Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, who leads her Iowa team in average points, rebounds and assists per game. Clark is coming off a 41-point performance when her team beat Louisville in the Elite Eight round. In addition, she became the first-ever player to record a triple-double in men’s and women’s NCAA tournament history. The big stage will be new territory for the Hawkeyes program since Iowa’s last Final Four appearance was 30 years ago in 1993.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of LSU vs. Virginia Tech. The semifinals and national championship games all take place in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena. The championship game is Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Game: Iowa vs. South Carolina

Tip: 9 p.m. ET approx.

TV: ESPN Networks

Stream: SlingTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: South Carolina -11.5