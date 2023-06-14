 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cavinder twins ‘disgusted’ by writer’s ‘sexist tropes’ in new story

The Cavinder twins fired back at a writer for ‘sexist trope’ after they said they were deceived for an interview.

By Joseph Acosta
Miami v Villanova Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were a major talking point when it came to the NCAA and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). They’re extremely popular on social media and also were a part of the Miami Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team that made the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The twins were the subject of a new profile at Bari Weiss’ The Free Press by writer Ethan Strauss this week, and they didn’t like how they were portrayed. Shortly after the profile was published, Hanna Cavinder posted a statement on Twitter saying her and her sister were deceived by the outlet for they thought would be a positive story about their transformation into NIL pioneers. Instead, the story focused on how the twins were making money only because of their appearance.

Here’s the statement from Hanna Cavinder.

Minimizing the Cavinder Twins to two “hot girls” without recognizing their accomplishments on the court is gross, and has a lot of people calling the outlet out on for sexism, including the Cavinder twins themselves.

The part that really stands out the most in Cavinder’s statement is in the second paragraph.

“Haley and I welcomed this man into our home. He followed us throughout the entire weekend asking us questions and what goes on in our daily lives. After the weekend we had a sit down interview in our kitchen for over an hour and was only asked one question about physical looks.”

The Cavinder twins go on to say they were “disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope.”

There are a LOT of issues with the story and what Strauss wrote. Here is a look at some of the reaction from Twitter.

There needs to be a deeper conversation around women’s sports and the NIL. After the Cavinder twins’ response, it’s clear everyone has some work to do.

