Caitlin Clark broke women’s NCAA scoring record on moonshot 3-pointer near logo

Caitlin Clark knew exactly how many points she needed to become the women’s NCAA all-time leading scorer. After finishing eight points short of the record in a shocking upset loss to Nebraska in the previous game, Clark came out firing and scored the first eight points of the game against Michigan on Thursday. She has now broken Kelsey Plum’s record for the most points ever by a women’s college basketball player at the DI level.

Plum set her record of 3,527 points in in 139 games. Clark has broken the record in 126 games.

The record-breaking shot from Clark was — what else? — a super deep three-pointer. This shot sums up the Caitlin Clark Experience for the Iowa Hawkeyes better than anything else — ridiculous range, supreme confidence, and nothing but net. Watch the video of Clark’s record-breaking shot here:

Next up for Clark is trying to break the NCAA’s all-time scoring record set by men’s player Pete Maravich. Maravich scored 3,667 points for LSU in the ‘60s. Clark has a chance to do it, since postseason games count toward the record.

Clark is a phenom. It was a thrill to watch her up close against Northwestern as young fans packed the stands with custom signs. I also spoke to Clark during her sophomore season for this feature on how her rise in the basketball started.

