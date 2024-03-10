South Carolina-LSU women’s brawl leads to ejections, fan arrest, NCAA tournament suspensions

A benches-clearing brawl broke out in the 2024 SEC women’s championship game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 LSU that led to multiple ejections and looming suspensions for the women’s NCAA tournament.

The incident started late in the fourth quarter with the Gamecocks holding a seven-point lead. South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU star Flau’jae Johnson, who grabbed her from behind to stop the fastbreak. Johnson brushed against several South Carolina players as she walked to the other end of the court, and then got shoved by USC star center Kamilla Cardoso. That’s when the benches emptied and players from both sides started fighting. Johnson’s brother (according to the broadcast) jumped the score’s table and got involved in the altercation on the court. He was reportedly arrested and escorted away from the arena.

South Carolina beat LSU, 79-72, to keep their undefeated season alive. South Carolina will enter the women’s NCAA tournament at 32-0. Watch the chaotic scene here:

LSU and South Carolina players got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/rXw1tb1jWM — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2024

Players who earned penalties for fighting will not be able to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament, according to the broadcast. That means Cardoso will miss the Gamecocks’ tournament opener. There was mass ejections on both sides, with LSU only having five players left to finish the game, and South Carolina having six players left.

Here’s another look at Johnson’s brother entering the scuffle from the stands. ESPN said Johnson’s brother was arrested.

These are the only players on each team who were allowed to finish the game — in addition to South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao. Everyone else was tossed. South Carolina and LSU will be two of the heaviest favorites entering the women’s tournament, and now both will starting their March Madness run with numerous suspensions.

Remaining players for LSU:



Johnson, Reese, HVL, Williams, Morrow



For South Carolina:



Watkins, Fulwiley, Feagin, Hall, Raven Johnson



Everyone else has been ejected — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 10, 2024

We’ll update this story as it develops.