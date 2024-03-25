Caitlin Clark’s records and awards at Iowa, explained

With Caitlin Clark having declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, her run at Iowa is drawing to a close.
And what a run it has been.
While the Hawkeyes are still alive in the women’s NCAA tournament, Clark is set to play her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Monday night against West Virginia. For Clark and her fellow seniors, including fellow starters Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, it is a chance to go out in their last home game in front of a fanbase that has sold out Carver-Hawkeye every game this season.
In addition, it is a chance for Clark to perhaps set another NCAA record.
The Iowa standout already has an impressive list of records and accolades to her name, including becoming the NCAA women’s — and men’s — all-time leading scorer this season, passing Pete Maravich. (It is worth noting that Clark’s 3,798 points are still behind Pearl Moore, who scored 4,061 for Francis Marion in the late 1970s when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) oversaw women’s basketball.)
Here is a running tally of Clark’s stunning records and accolades, including two more NCAA records she could set as early as tonight against West Virginia.
- NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader
- NCAA women’s all-time scoring leader
- NCAA women’s three-point attempts leader
- NCAA women’s offensive plus/minus leader
- NCAA women’s points produced leader
- NCAA women’s points produced per game leader
- Iowa’s all-time leading scorer
- Big Ten all-time assists leader
- Iowa’s all-time assists leader
- Most three-pointers in a single season (male or female)
- First player in women’s Division 1 history to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons
- First player in men’s or women’s NCAA tournament history to record a 30- or 40-point triple-double (2022-2023)
- First player in NCAA tournament history with consecutive 40-point games
- First Division 1 player to record at least 900 points and 300 assists in a single season
In addition, as Clark embarks on her final NCAA tournament she can set some more records over the next few weeks. She enters this weekend second in all-time field goals, just five behind Brittney Griner. She could take over the top spot in Iowa’s game Monday night against West Virginia
Clark is also second on the NCAA all-time list of three-pointers made, just 14 behind Taylor Robertson. With a deep run in the tournament from Iowa, Clark could set another record there.
- 2020-2021 All-Big Ten First-Team selection
- 2020-2021 AP All-American Second-Team selection
- 2020-2021 Big Ten All-Freshman selection
- 2020-2021 Big Ten Rookie of the Year
- 2020-2021 USBWA Freshman of the Year
- 2020-2021 WBCA Freshman of the Year
- 2021 Women’s NCAA Tournament All-Region selection
- 2021-2022 All-Big Ten First-Team selection
- 2021-2022 AP All-American First-Team selection
- 2021-2022 Big Ten Player of the Year
- 2021-2022 Nancy Lieberman Award (The Nancy Lieberman Award is given to the women’s college basketball player who best exemplifies “the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills that personified Nancy Lieberman during her career.”)
- 2022-2023 AP All-American First-Team selection
- 2022-2023 AP Player of the Year
- 2022-2023 Honda Sports Award (The Honda Sports Award for basketball is presented annually to the best women’s college basketball player.)
- 2022-2023 Naismith Award (The Naismith Award is presented annually to the most “outstanding men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches who achieve tremendous on-court success.”)
- 2022-2023 Nancy Lieberman Award
- 2022-2023 The Wade Trophy (The Wade Trophy is awarded to the best player in women’s college basketball.)
- 2022-2023 USBWA Player of the Year
- 2022-2023 Wooden Award
- 2023 All-Big Ten Tournament selection
- 2023 Big Ten Tournament MVP
- 2023 NCAA All-Tournament selection
- 2023 NCAA Tournament All-Region selection
- 2023-2024 Big Ten Player of the Year
