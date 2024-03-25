Caitlin Clark’s records and awards at Iowa, explained

With Caitlin Clark having declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, her run at Iowa is drawing to a close.

And what a run it has been.

While the Hawkeyes are still alive in the women’s NCAA tournament, Clark is set to play her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Monday night against West Virginia. For Clark and her fellow seniors, including fellow starters Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, it is a chance to go out in their last home game in front of a fanbase that has sold out Carver-Hawkeye every game this season.

In addition, it is a chance for Clark to perhaps set another NCAA record.

The Iowa standout already has an impressive list of records and accolades to her name, including becoming the NCAA women’s — and men’s — all-time leading scorer this season, passing Pete Maravich. (It is worth noting that Clark’s 3,798 points are still behind Pearl Moore, who scored 4,061 for Francis Marion in the late 1970s when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) oversaw women’s basketball.)

Here is a running tally of Clark’s stunning records and accolades, including two more NCAA records she could set as early as tonight against West Virginia.

Records

NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader

NCAA women’s all-time scoring leader

NCAA women’s three-point attempts leader

NCAA women’s offensive plus/minus leader

NCAA women’s points produced leader

NCAA women’s points produced per game leader

Iowa’s all-time leading scorer

Big Ten all-time assists leader

Iowa’s all-time assists leader

Most three-pointers in a single season (male or female)

First player in women’s Division 1 history to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons

First player in men’s or women’s NCAA tournament history to record a 30- or 40-point triple-double (2022-2023)

First player in NCAA tournament history with consecutive 40-point games

First Division 1 player to record at least 900 points and 300 assists in a single season

In addition, as Clark embarks on her final NCAA tournament she can set some more records over the next few weeks. She enters this weekend second in all-time field goals, just five behind Brittney Griner. She could take over the top spot in Iowa’s game Monday night against West Virginia

Clark is also second on the NCAA all-time list of three-pointers made, just 14 behind Taylor Robertson. With a deep run in the tournament from Iowa, Clark could set another record there.

Honors