How to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa in women’s March Madness tournament

Before Caitlin Clark closes the book on a legendary collegiate career and heads to the WNBA — where she is likely to be the first-overall selection by the Indiana Fever — one small bit of business remains.

One last NCAA tournament run.

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes entered the women’s NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region, and they took care of business in their opening-round game on Saturday. The Hawkeyes dispatched No. 16 seed Holy Cross, who won a “First Four” game against UT Martin just to advance to the Round of 64.

From here, however, things will get a bit tougher.

On Monday night the Hawkeyes host West Virginia, in what is going to be the final home game for Clark and her fellow seniors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The No. 8 seeded Mountaineers finished with a 25-7 record this season, and enjoyed a 10-point win over No. 9 seed Princeton on Saturday. West Virginia hopes their defense, which is among the nation’s best at generating turnovers, can slow down Clark and the Iowa offense.

The Mountaineers enter play on Monday night with a plus-8.75 turnover margin, which is the best in the nation. They are second nationally in steals per game at 13.8, and force 23.9 turnovers per game, third best in the country.

Should the Hawkeyes get past West Virginia on Monday night, the Colorado Buffaloes await in the Sweet Sixteen. Looming as a potential opponent in the Albany 2 Regional Final? LSU, who defeated the Hawkeyes in the Final Four a year ago.

Here is how you can watch Clark on Monday night against West Virginia.

Iowa women’s basketball in March Madness: Round of 32

Opponent: West Virginia

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+/fubo

Odds: Iowa -15, Total 163.5

This post will be updated if the Hawkeyes advance