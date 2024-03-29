 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Hannah Hidalgo’s nose ring was forcefully removed during Notre Dame women’s Sweet 16 game

The Notre Dame staff was forced out in the second quarter as training staff struggled to remove her nose ring.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Hannah Hidalgo isn’t just the leading scorer for the No. 2 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 5’6 guard is one of the very best freshmen in the country, and she’s turning into one of the biggest stars of March Madness, too.

Hidalgo entered the Sweet 16 averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this year. The Irish need her on the court as much as possible. But during the second quarter of Notre Dame’s regional semifinal matchup against No. 5 seed Oregon State, Hidalgo had to head to the bench while the refs forced her to remove her nose ring.

The officials forced Hidalgo to sit during the second quarter while her nose ring was “extracted.” Oregon State eventually beat Notre Dame, 70-65. Watch the bizarre video here:

Hidalgo missed more than four minutes of game time while Notre Dame staff was trying to remove her nose ring.

If this was such a big problem, why didn’t the officials notice and enforce it pre-game? It seems so wrong to force her to sit out value minutes midway through a Sweet 16 game.

Hidalgo struggled offensively during the second and third quarters after being forced out of the game:

Hidalgo is such a crafty scorer. She’s poised to become one of the faces of women’s college basketball over the next three years.

Notre Dame’s season is over. Oregon State faces the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Indiana in the Elite Eight.

More From SBNation.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the SB Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your sports news from SB Nation