Caitlin Clark broke an unbreakable record, and Nike knew exactly how to respond

By Ricky O'Donnell
Caitlin Clark entered Iowa’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon on the brink of breaking one of the most unbreakable records in all of sports: Pete Maravich’s career scoring mark in DI college basketball. Clark had broken Kelsey Plum’s women’s scoring record a couple weeks back, and needed only 18 points to break Maravich’s mark of 3,667 points which had stood since 1970.

Clark broke Maravich’s mark on two free throws just before halftime. When it happened, Nike had a wonderful new ad ready to go in Iowa City. First, Nike put up a full body image of Clark shooting a deep three-pointer on the side of an apartment building. Then Nike put up another advertisement with a hoop on a parking garage across the street, with the phrase “This was never a long shot.”

Nike had been building up to this moment with a series Clark billboards over the last week. They saved their best for last, but that wasn’t all.

When Clark finally broke Maravich’s record, Nike released this fantastic digital ad listing her career accomplishments.

It was a full day for Clark. She got to meet her idol Maya Moore after the game, and she squealed like a little kid on Christmas morning when it happened.

Most importantly, No. 6 Iowa beat No. 2 Ohio State, 93-83. Here’s the video of Clark hitting the free throws to break Maravich’s record.

What a Senior Day for Clark. Iowa will soon be off to the NCAA tournament. Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, and will be the first pick to the Indiana Fever.

Enjoy Clark’s final moments in college while you can. We may never see a career like this again.

