Iowa vs. LSU women’s game: How to watch rematch in NCAA Elite Eight

Last year, the final game in the women’s NCAA tournament was a star-studded affair, featuring Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

It was the Tigers who came out on top a season ago, knocking off the Hawkeyes by a final score of 102-85. Clark led all scorers with 30 points in a losing effort, while LSU got huge games from Alexis Morris (21 points), LaDazhia Williams (20 points), Jasmine Carson (22 points) and a double-double from Reese (15 points, 10 boards) en route to their title.It was a heavyweight bout that absolutely lived up to the billing.

Now we get to see the rematch.

This time, however, the national title is not on the line.

Just the chance to keep playing for one.

The two teams are set to square off in the Albany 2 Regional Final, with a chance to advance to the Final Four. Iowa enters as the No. 1 seed in the region, while LSU comes in as the No. 3 seed. Iowa advanced to the Elite Eight with an 89-68 win over No. 5 seed Colorado, while LSU moved on with a 78-69 win over No. 2 seed UCLA.

The names have changed somewhat. Carson, Williams, and Morris are no longer with LSU, but have been replaced incredibly well by forward Aneesah Morrow (16.5 points per game), a transfer from DePaul and guards Mikaylah Williams (14.4), a freshman and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith (11.7). Then there is Flau’jae Johnson, who is growing into one of women’s basketball’s next stars, and is coming off a 24-point outing against UCLA.

As for the Hawkeyes, sure they have Clark, but there is a lot more to Iowa than their superstar. Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin each scored 14 points against Colorado, and Martin is third on the Hawkeyes with a 12.8 ppg average. Then there is forward Hannah Stuelke, who averages 14 ppg.

Here is how you can watch this epic rematch.

No. 1 seed Iowa vs. No. 3 seed LSU

When: Monday, April 1, 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

TV: ESPN/ESPN+/fubo

Line: Iowa -1.5, Total 168.5