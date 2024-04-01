Caitlin Clark is multi-millionaire from NIL deals, and it’s only going up

Caitlin Clark is one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all-time. She’s also definitely the wealthiest. The Iowa star arrived at the perfect time to capitalize on NIL rules hitting college sports, and it’s made her a millionaire.

A lot has been made of Clark’s eventual jump to the WNBA, specifically the money she’ll be making. The league still lags far behind in compensation, with Clark set to make a paltry $77,000 as the No. 1 overall pick. However, that’s barely a drop in the bucket compared to the deals she’s already landed.

As it stands Clark has numerous Name Image Likeness (NIL) deals with some of the biggest brands in the world. The exact figures aren’t known publicly, though the largest company tracking NIL deals, On3, estimates the value of her deals at $3.1M and climbing. It’s enough to make Clark the highest-paid women’s basketball player by a large margin (Angel Reese sits in 2nd at $1.8M), while also making her the fourth-highest NIL earner in the On3 database.

The only three athletes currently making more than Clark:

Bronny James, USC guard and son of LeBron James ($4.9M)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado QB and son of Deion Sanders ($4.7)

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast and TikTok star ($3.6M)

While James, Sanders, and Dunne might be earning more money as brand ambassadors, it’s Clark whose athletic resume is most deserving of the money. She’s the only one of the four who is a legitimate phenom in her sport, destined to be one of the greatest to play in the pros from the moment she arrives.

Many people have made bad faith arguments that Clark would have earned more money returning college by utilizing her Covid year than she will in the WNBA. Remember: Clark’s college income is not a salary, these are endorsements that will very likely roll over as she hits the next level.

Here’s a full list of Caitlin Clark’s current NIL deals, in reverse order of the date she was signed.

Xfinity

Date signed: 3/24/24

Clark’s national TV commercial for internet provider Xfinity compared Caitlin Clark: Basketballer, with Caitlin Clark: City Planner.

Panini America

Date signed: 3/6/24

Signing with trading card giant Panini will ensure Clark will have signature trading cards upon her arrival in the WNBA.

Gainbridge

Date signed: 3/5/24

Money management company Gainbridge wasted no time in inking Clark when she announced her intent to enter the WNBA Draft. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse in in Indianapolis is the home of the Indiana Fever, who own the No. 1 pick and will select Clark.

Gatorade

Date signed: 12/12/23

The sports drink giant signed Clark to a multi-year deal midway through the season and immediately came up with a limited edition drop of merchandise surrounding the Iowa star.

State Farm

Date signed: 10/10/23

Clark became the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with insurance company State Farm, who have deals with numerous NBA players. Her first commercial starred alongside Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller.

10,000 Small Businesses Voices

Date signed: 3/16/23

An extension of Goldman Sachs, Clark appeared in a lobbying commercial calling for the federal government to re-authorize the Small Business Administration.

Buick

Date signed: 3/13/23

Buick recognized Clark’s NIL potential, inking her to a multi-year deal during the NCAA women’s tournament last year.

Nike

Date signed: 10/10/22

There’s been no shortage of ad campaigns since Nike inked Clark in 2022, including this giant billboard in Iowa City.

H&R Block

Date signed: 3/1/22

Clark did a series of empowering social media posts for H&R Block encouraging young women to dream big in sports.

Hy-Vee

Date signed: 1/18/22

Clark’s first NIL deal, the midwest grocery store chain Hy-Vee has a store brand cereal named for the Iowa star.