Iowa-UConn decided on controversial moving screen against Huskies in women’s Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies played one of the most anticipated women’s college basketball games in the history of the sport in the Final Four on Friday night in Cleveland. The two teams played what could charity be described as a rock fight — a physical, low scoring game that saw superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers fail to find their best rhythm.

The game came down to the final possessions, and it ended on an extremely controversial call from the officials. With UConn having the ball down one with under 10 seconds left, Huskies big Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen that essentially ended the game.

Iowa beat UConn, 71-69, to advance to the women’s national championship game. The Hawkeyes will face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina for the title.

The offensive foul call on Edwards will be discussed for days — if not years. Watch the play here:

Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on this possession. pic.twitter.com/1INxb2YHE2 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

That call in that situation deciding the game is undeniably disappointing. Was it a moving screen? It looks like it, but there were far more blatant moving screens during the game that failed to get called.

Here’s another angle:

The reaction on social media came fast and furious. No one wanted to see the refs decide the game.

NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 6, 2024

This game was way too good, and there was way too much on the line for the refs play this big of a part in the end of it. — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) April 6, 2024

Man. I hate that a game like this is going to be remembered for THAT call at the end. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 6, 2024

Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 7-of-18 shooting. Bueckers finished with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Hannah Stuelke was the star for Iowa, scoring a game-high 23 points. It was only the second time all year someone other than Clark led the Hawkeyes in scoring.

Iowa is back in the national title game for the second year in a row. It’s going to be so difficult against South Carolina. The whole world will be watching. Unfortunately, the game against UConn didn’t have the ending it deserved for the millions watching at home.