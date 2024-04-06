Everything to know about Iowa-South Carolina national championship game

CLEVELAND — An undefeated South Carolina squad will face off against Iowa, the team who defeated them in last year’s Final Four semifinal game, for national title on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This season of women’s college basketball had a handful of talented teams with strong resumes heading into the NCAA tournament, but many still predicted that these two programs could end up battling for a trophy in April.

Iowa women’s basketball, led by superstar Caitlin Clark, has sold out arenas and even football stadiums. South Carolina, led by legendary coach Dawn Staley, will be looking for its third title in program history. The Gamecocks were national champions in 2022 and 2017.

Below we break down everything you need to know about the national championship game, the key players and storylines you should follow before tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday:

Raven Johnson’s redemption

When asked on Saturday if she had watched her team’s loss last year to Iowa to prepare, Staley announced quickly and to the point that she had not and the focus is on this year’s team.

The same cannot be said for sophomore guard Raven Johnson, who agonized over last year’s loss and said she has watched that game over 100 times. Leading up to the Final Four, she spoke about how last season’s ending was difficult for her, especially the viral moment of Clark waving her off on defense. Johnson took to the gym, working on her shot because she wanted to be known as a threat on the court — that no one could dare not contest her shots.

Iowa is savage pic.twitter.com/NIyDNXhHB1 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 1, 2023

“I am definitely looking forward to this matchup,” Johnson said. “I would say I was looking forward [to facing] them, but it happened in the right way. I am ready for the matchup — going from last year, the feelings we felt last year. It happened at the right time in the right way.”

Staley added that Johnson has been finding herself on and off the court. She added that she was proud of the growth of Johnson. Clark also had some kinda words for Johnson at media on Saturday.

“Raven has had a tremendous year not only as the point guard of the team, she has been a true leader,” Clark said. “I really admire what she is doing this year…and that just speaks to her work ethic, she got in the gym and she got better and I admire that.”

The depth of South Carolina

If you watch South Carolina play you can’t help but notice the talent, athleticism, height and the number of players they can rely on to make things happen.

When asked how this year’s team compares to other South Carolina teams, junior guard Bree Hall said, “I think we are really good. I don’t want to throw too much shade (to other South Carolina teams), but I think we are really, really good and it will be the icing on the cake once we take care of business tomorrow.”

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins, who came off the bench to record 20 rebounds in the game vs. NC State on Friday night, agreed that the Gamecocks depth is a strong asset to the team’s overall success.

“I think what has impressed me most is our bench points compared to other college teams. That really surprised me because I don’t really pay attention to different scores. But how many people score off our bench vs. other opponents, it’s been crazy numbers,” Watkins said. “It means a lot because we know that we can use that deep bench. We showcase all 11 that are talented.”

Iowa fifth-year senior Gabbie Marshall, who the Hawkeyes often look to for defensive stops up against the opponent’s best players, said her assignment tomorrow is starting senior guard Te-Hina Paopao, who shoots over 45 percent from the field and from the three-point line. But even Marshall understands how the Gamecocks rotate through their bench and the challenge that might pose.

Gabbie Marshall just played in her 165th game, more than any other player in Big Ten women's basketball history.



Sunday, she'll hit 166. What has she learned over all those games? Soak it all in. pic.twitter.com/B8S4KtSAA3 — Jack Lido (@JackLido) April 6, 2024

“There are only going to be five people on the court at a time,” Marshall said. “Knowing those people well and their tendencies (will be important).”

What Iowa expects of South Carolina

Despite Iowa beating South Carolina during the team’s last meeting, both teams are different and more experienced than a year ago.

“I know this South Carolina team poses a totally different challenge,” Clark said. “The way their guards shoot the ball is incredible and adds a whole other dynamic for us to be prepared for.”

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder also spoke about the challenge this Gamecocks team will be.

“This may be the best women’s basketball team we’ve seen. I think you could say that. They have all the parts,” she said.

What South Carolina expects from Iowa

South Carolina knows and respects the talent and game-changer abilities Clark has.

“Her game is simple and yet powerful,” Staley said. “How do you defend fundamental basketball with offense with fundamental defense? You can’t. She’s going to win every time. So you’ve got to show her different looks in order for her to not settle in and picking you apart. But we also have to play our side of the ball. We got to defend. We got to put some points on the scoreboard.”

After a tight first half vs. NC State in the semifinal game on Friday night, South Carolina came out of the locker room in the second half to have a monster third quarter, going on a 16-5 scoring run. The Gamecocks have proved that they have the ability to get out of tough situations and ultimately come out victorious.

“Coach told us we are going to make mistakes,” Johnson said. “It just depends on how we react to those mistakes. She told us to just go in, play our game, play South Carolina basketball. Don’t get too high with the highs and too low with the lows.”

Kamilla Cardoso vs. Hannah Stuelke

One of the critical matchups in this game will be down in the paint. Senior center Kamilla Cardoso stands at 6’7 and will be facing off against Iowa sophomore Hannah Stuelke who is 6’2’’.

Stuelke has proved her ability against talented post places in the last two NCAA tournament games — going against LSU’s Angel Reese and UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards. In Iowa’s game vs. UConn, Stuelke led the team in scoring with 23 points.

Staley said on Saturday that this matchup is one her team needs to win and credited the sophomore’s ability to move in transition.

“Obviously Cordoso is an amazing player. She is 6’7. So she is tall as well,” Stuelke said. “I think it poses a big challenge for me, but staying physical and boxing out are my most important jobs as they are in every single game.”

Don’t sleep on the other four Iowa players on the court

If we have learned anything in this NCAA tournament, it’s that Iowa is a solid all-around team that happens to also have the best player in the country on their roster. From defensive plays to others picking up baskets, the Hawkeyes have shown you are going to have to beat others on their team in order to win.

“We don’t win all the games we have this year without every single person on our roster. And obviously Caitlin is going to get all her credit because she deserves it and she is an amazing player but we don’t win all our games without [the others],” said veteran player Kate Martin. “[People] might think it’s a one person show but we know it’s not and Caitlin knows it’s not.”

Undefeated teams in women’s tournament history

Only 10 teams have entered the postseason with an unbeaten record in the history of the women’s tournament. Nine teams all came out winners, except for Notre Dame, who lost to fellow undefeated UConn in 2004.

It would be a pretty amazing finish to a season for South Carolina to never have dropped a game and cutting down the nets in the end.

“It’s really hard to believe that we’re undefeated because I don’t feel it. As a coaching staff, we have to pinch ourselves to even know that’s true because deep down we see what our shortcomings are every single day,” Staley said.

Despite what Staley says, many coaches throughout the tournament have talked about the talent on their team. South Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game and after 40 minutes of play, we will have a new champion.