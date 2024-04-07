South Carolina’s women’s basketball dynasty under Dawn Staley is just getting started

CLEVELAND — At the start of the 2024 NCAA women’s national championship game on Sunday afternoon, the Iowa Hawkeyes and superstar Caitlin Clark were in-sync and on fire.

The Iowa fans were loud and on their feet among a completely sold out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. A total of 18,300 people were in attendance to catch the final women’s college basketball game to close out a historic season of viewership. Iowa went on a 10-0 run in the first few minutes of the game and Clark scored 18 to finish the first quarter. For a moment, one may have thought that maybe this was going to be a storybook ending for Clark and her squad. And just maybe South Carolina wouldn’t become the 11th team in DI women’s basketball history to complete a perfect season.

But as coaches mentioned this season and reiterated again during the Final Four weekend— South Carolina is a stacked and talented force. With a 6’7 center, fast guards, forwards with long arms and a strong defensive unit, the Gamecocks once again proved that their impressive roster and deep bench was built for championship success.

Looking back at this game and even South Carolina’s entire season, their depth and dominance was obvious. In Sunday’s game, the Gamecocks defeated Iowa 87-75, with a total of 37 points coming from their bench.

“We have been playing like this all season,” said sophomore Ashlyn Watkins about the team’s bench play.

“[It’s] not only their depth, their height,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’m not just talking about their centers. They’re really pretty big at every position, which makes it hard. They could recover really well when we had three-pointers.”

South Carolina freshman Tessa Johnson, who posted a season-high 19 points, had LeBron James mentioning her name on Twitter (X) and made the all-tournament team. Fellow freshman teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley had nine points, four rebounds and four assists. To think how much more college basketball these two have at South Carolina proves that the Gamecocks could still stay dominant.

Staley now has three national championship rings at South Carolina in 2017, 2022, and 2024. What’s scary is it feels like she’s just getting started.

“Tessa was due for a breakout game,” said senior Te-Hina Paopao. “What to do better than on a national stage? She’s trusted her process here. She’s trusted her journey. And for her to do that on such a big stage, I’m so proud of her. Her confidence has grown so much.”

Despite Clark leading her team with 30 points, fans witnessed her final collegiate game as she heads on to her professional career, leaving her mark and a legacy in women’s college basketball world. South Carolina guard Raven Johnson, who Clark memorably waved off in last year’s semifinal game, had to guard Clark after her huge first quarter.

“I was ready for the moment. And I take defense very hard, like I take it to heart,” Raven Johnson said. “I studied her moves, and I was ready. I had confidence this year. I was telling myself last year’s not going to happen again.”

Assuming no players transfer, South Carolina will only lose senior center Kamilla Cordoso, who is projected to be a first round WNBA draft pick. Cordoso finished Sunday’s game with 15 points and 17 rebounds and proved to be a tough test for Iowa.

“Cardoso had 17 rebounds. They have 51 as a team. We have 29. Hard to win a basketball game like that,” Clark said. “You’ve basically got to shoot perfect at that point.”

While speaking to the media after the game, Staley spoke about how due to the depth of her team many of her players probably wanted more playing time throughout the season, but she credited how they all came in and stepped up at different points.

“To have a roster that goes nine, 10 deep is — it’s a privilege, it really is. But it has to be developed slowly and the right way,” Staley said. “Like, there’s a lot of trust that has to be built because there’s some games that some of them won’t play a whole lot, especially the people that are coming off the bench.”

As this women’s college basketball season ends with South Carolina as the champions, it’s easy to imagine that with a very similar roster they could be back here, hoisting the trophy and cutting down the nets in Tampa.

“I am really taking this moment in but if I am thinking about the future, I hope we grow as a program and that we grow as a team.” Tessa Johnson said.