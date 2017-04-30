WWE Payback 2017 results: Braun Strowman beat Roman Reigns, then beat him some more

The RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, Payback, was the first for WWE after WrestleMania 33, as well as the first after the recent Superstar Shakeup that shuffled the rosters of their two brands. Due to that timing, there was some crossing of the streams, with a couple of SmackDown wrestlers making their presence felt at this event.

Here are the full results from Payback:

Chris Jericho wins United States Championship

This WrestleMania 33 rematch once again featured counter after counter from the former best friends, but unlike at Mania, Jericho was the victor over Kevin Owens. This also means that Jericho is moving to SmackDown, as that’s the show the US title currently lives on.

There will likely be a rematch of these two on Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown Live, and the winner will get number one contender A.J. Styles at some point after — possibly at SmackDown’s next pay-per-view, Backlash.

Neville retains the Cruiserweight Championship by disqualification

Austin Aries looked like he was going to win the Cruiserweight Championship off of Neville, and just like at WrestleMania 33, Neville had a scumbag solution that helped him retain. At Mania, he shoved a thumb in Aries’ eye to break his submission finisher. And at Payback, Neville grabbed the ref and threw him into the submission, causing a disqualification and likely setting up a third encounter between the two.

Hardy Boyz retain RAW Tag Team Championships

Sheamus and Cesaro beat the heck out of Matt and Jeff Hardy, but it wasn’t enough to overcome and take the titles away from the legendary pair. We got a heel turn out of it, though, with Sheamus and Cesaro attacking the two during the post-match celebration to send a very violent message. Maybe now the Hardys will feel a little... broken?

Alexa Bliss becomes RAW Women’s Champion

Bayley lost in her hometown of San Jose, which in turn made Alexa Bliss the first-ever wrestler to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship titles. This was by far Bliss’ best showing on the main roster, and goes to show just how much WWE loves her work since her surprise early promotion to the main roster last summer.

Bray Wyatt leaves Randy Orton dead (?) under a refrigerator in the kitchen of the House of Horrors

This was just part one of the match. Bray got in the limo first to head back to the arena, so apparently his teleportation powers do have limits. Or he didn’t get a rose and had to leave the house. One of the two.

Seth Rollins defeats Samoa Joe

Rollins rolled one of the many Joe submission moves into a pin, and Joe couldn’t get out from under it in time. There will be consequences for this, but we’ll have to wait to see what they are.

Bray Wyatt pins Randy Orton after interference from Jinder and the (Singh) Boys

The House of Horrors match moved to the ring, and while Randy Orton looked like he had gained the upper hand, that quickly changed when the feud he left behind on SmackDown for this match showed up and hit him with the WWE World Championship belt.

Braun Strowman defeats Roman Reigns

Strowman’s strategy of beating Roman Reigns so badly that he needed an ambulance and then flipping the ambulance over worked, as Reigns wasn’t at 100 percent for their match at Payback. Strowman continued with a post-match beating, too, just to make sure Reigns didn’t get back up.