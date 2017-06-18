There’s both history in the making and a lot of fun matches on this card.

WWE presents an action-packed show with the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, featuring the much-anticipated ladder match of the same. This year's show is a SmackDown exclusive, featuring the biggest stars from Tuesday night's SmackDown Live show.

The biggest attraction is the Money in the Bank ladder match, but there's a bit of history on this year's show. For the first time, the women have their own briefcase to fight for in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. There's also a WWE Championship match pitting Jinder Mahal against Randy Orton, while the Usos and New Day compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In the men's ladder match, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin will try to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase. The women's match includes Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. Naomi will also defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Lana.

