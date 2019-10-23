‘WWE 2K20’ is a horror movie of a mess

WWE 2K20 is a mess. A glorious, sloppy horror movie of a mess.

The latest installment of the video game franchise was released Tuesday, and almost immediately “#FixWWE2K20” began trending on Twitter. That’s never a good sign.

Glitches in sports games are nothing new, but this was different. This was special.

IGN should give this game a 5 star review. pic.twitter.com/OYzhQfsUfL — Happy Easter (@MahNamesShaq) October 22, 2019

When wrestlers aren’t spinning around the ring like an unstoppable tornado, the game play is just bad. But this isn’t a review and not what we’re here for. We are here to laugh at the physics engine shattering into a million pieces and creating some of the funniest game glitches I’ve ever seen.

It’s not just the vanishing ladder, the ring steps, the chairs clattering in the corner for no reason, Ronda Rousey getting caught in the ropes and Flashdancing her way through the match, Dakota Kai and the ref duck walking around the ring lost in a prison of their own making, or I ... lost my train of thought.

And the glitches aren’t just broken — sometimes they look very NSFW.

Haha #FixWWE2K20 is trending.. if you’re asking why.. this face fucking below explains it all.. pic.twitter.com/fL0LpJD2Fj — ᴍͣχ ₱Ɽł₥Ɇ Reviews (@IamMaxPrime) October 22, 2019

And sometimes they’re fine — until wrestlers start floating six feet off the floor.

It’s not all bad, though, because I’m kind of into this match that happened during a rave.

i was making my entrance, the opponent comes out to attack me, and that should stop the entrances, but they carried on along with lights etc and i couldnt pin or anything as match hadnt started #FixWWE2K20 #wwe2k20 pic.twitter.com/HO4WR5gcMA — Malibu_Live (@TMalibu92) October 22, 2019

What the hell happened to WWE 2K20?

The official Twitter account for the game has not been active since Tuesday morning despite massive outcry from fans, and 2K Games have not issued a statement about the game or any plans to potentially fix it with a patch.

While the WWE 2K series has been around since 2013, the original developer Yukes had been responsible for the series since the original WWF Smackdown on Playstation. However, after years of stagnant reviews and fans growing tired of a the game’s lack of innovations, 2K Games announced in August that WWE 2K20 would not be developed by Yukes, and rather handled by Visual Concepts, the company behind the NBA 2K series.

This being the first year under a new developer, it’s natural to think we would see some growing pains as Visual Concepts got used to working on a wrestling game, but that doesn’t explain just how pronounced some of these glitches are — or why the graphics have seemingly taken a nosedive, as shown in numerous side-by-side videos.

Even a star like The Rock isn’t immune to looking like a shadow of his former self.

THEY'VE BEEN MAKING THIS FUCKING GUY IN VIDEO GAMES FOR TWO DECADES HOW THE FUCK IS THIS POSSIBILE?! pic.twitter.com/UtozhjKYmP — Barroladtern (@TheBarrylad) October 10, 2019

Unfortunately, fans of the series are even more disappointed than usual, especially after being sold on the idea that this would be a new and improved experience. Instead, they’re demanding answers from 2K Games or trying to ask for refunds. Meanwhile, a $50,000 tournament on Twitch is planned for Wednesday afternoon, and nobody knows what’s going to happen with the game in its current state.