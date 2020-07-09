AEW’s Puppy Battle Royale is the live sports we need right now

You deserve a break. It doesn’t matter what you’re taking a break from. It could be your job, relationship problems, or just ever-flowing general anxiety. You can put all that away for a few minutes because we found a video that might ease your worries.

All Elite Wrestling uploaded a Puppy Battle Royale. Yes, a Puppy Battle Royale. In fact, the video has two matches featuring little pups, a women’s match and a men’s match, that features these cuties competing to see who is the last dog remaining in the ring.

The dogs even have their own adorable entrances and adopt the personalities of AEW’s wrestlers, complete with a short video of the wrestlers cheering their canine counterparts on. It’s just so wholesome. Some of them walk to the ring like they’ve been wrestling for years. Others are incredibly shy and would rather nap. Regardless, they are all good dogs.

The rules are simple. Just like with people battle royales, a competitor is eliminated when they get out of the ring. There is one added stipulation for our four-legged wrestlers. If they have an accident in the ring, then they’re out of the match. Hope the referee brought a bag.

Enough reading words. It’s time to watch some good dogs face off in an adorable mini ring.