Rick Ross on AEW is meme gold

If you know me, you know one thing that I love is pro wrestling. When pro wrestling intersects with other things that I like, it freaking rocks.

Like Rick Ross. Rick Ross rocks.

The rapper made his second appearance on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Wednesday in a budding feud between wrestlers Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The rapper was set to moderate a conversation between Lee and Strickland, which came after Ross’ first appearance on AEW celebrating with Strickland. Lee interrupted, which produced comedy gold from Rick Ross, and a meme I use way too much.

“ACCUSATIONS! FALSE ACCUSATIONS!”

Because Ross wanted to bring positivity and reunite Swerve and Keith Lee, he moderated a segment on AEW Wednesday, and it made me think Ross would be the best manager in all of wrestling.

He was describing Keith Lee in the beginning of the segment, and for most people who don’t know wrestling, you’re not supposed to drop F-bombs on live TV. But those rules don’t apply to The Biggest Boss.

Your FCC guidelines and violations don’t apply to Rick Ross, who just dropped that line completely out of context.

When Strickland came out, Ross would say everything Swerve would say, but louder, while continuously calling Swerve the “Young Legend”.

Strickland, Ross and two other wrestlers would jump Lee and form what they call Mogul Affiliates, which is a horrible name for a faction. However, with Ross being a part of the faction, it seems like he’ll be on AEW TV more often.

"We're coming to take over the whole game. All you know me for is one thing, and that's winning, gettin' big money." #TheBiggestBoss @rickross! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/muD3ahgWQr — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) December 22, 2022

Calling Keith Lee “Big Funky” is hilarious. We need more Rick Ross in AEW. Sign the check Tony Khan.