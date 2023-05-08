Bad Bunny is the greatest celebrity wrestler of all-time

The WWE have had their fair share of celebrity wrestlers in the history of the company. William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Mike Tyson, Snooki, and Snoop Dogg come to mind, just to name a few.

However, one stands above them all, and his name is Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist is one of the most popular musicians in the world, and he’s been in the wrestling ring since last year’s Royal Rumble. At this point, he’s already been in multiple matches and a Royal Rumble, and provided the wrestling world with so many awesome moments, such as punching the CRAP out of The Miz:

That was a nice looking punch by Bad Bunny.



Curious to see how he does inside the ring with the Miz. #WWE #WWERaw



pic.twitter.com/KmVu6x1jC1 — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) March 30, 2021

He also did this at the 2022 Royal Rumble:

Now let’s fast forward to Saturday. Live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny had a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Backlash. The crowd went NUTS when Bad Bunny did his entrance, the true definition of a megastar:

This Bad Bunny entrance is cool as shit, man. The crowd singing along to his music. The energy. His excitement.



Wrestling is just the best. Unmatched entertainment.



pic.twitter.com/pL6KvJ4oPM — Possibly Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 7, 2023

Once the match started, you could tell how dedicated Bad Bunny was to wrestling, which is what separates him from his other celebrity peers.

Most celebrities get in, do a cross body off the top rope, maybe a People’s Elbow to pop the crowd. Bad Bunny was out here taking Falcon Arrows through tables off a ledge, on top of getting whacked with chairs and kendo sticks throughout the entire match.

Not many celebrity wrestlers are taking a bump in general, let alone a spot where they go through a whole table. The closest I can think of off the top of my head is Johnny Knoxville fighting Sami Zayn at last year’s Wrestlemania, but Bad Bunny was in a one on one street fight with Damian Priest and going absolutely CRAZY.

On top of that, his finisher is called the “Bunny Destroyer”, which looks something like this:

Case closed.

With the WWE working with both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, you could say that this is the best era of celebrity wrestlers in the WWE. Both guys not only want to be in the ring, but are willing to destroy their own bodies as a wrestler while also doing other things outside the ring. I mean, Bad Bunny was at the Met Gala six days ago, and also headlined Coachella, and still found time to have one of the best matches on the card at Backlash.

Put Bad Bunny in the Hall of Fame now. Shoot put the title on him. Imagine Bad Bunny headlining a concert with a WWE title around his waist. He’s the greatest celebrity wrestler of all-time, and his match in San Juan solidified that.