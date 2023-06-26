 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bryan Danielson wrestled with a broken freakin’ arm

He’s the greatest of all time for a reason, folks

By Joseph Acosta
Wrestling: AEW Dynamite Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason people call Bryan Danielson the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Not only for his matches, which can be both breathtaking and awe inducing. Not for the technical mastery, which he displays through vicious strikes and submissions that would break the toughest individuals.

No, Danielson is the greatest professional wrestler of all-time because of the lengths he’ll go to despite his body starting to break. Such is the case when he fought Kazuchika Okada at AEW’s Forbidden Door, and during the match, fractured his arm. He still finished and won the match, hailed as a battle between the two greatest professional wrestlers of this generation.

If you watch the replay of the match, or even any of the Twitter clips that are circulating around Twitter, you can see how much pain Danielson is in when he goes to apply submission holds, but he continues on because that’s what the greatest do.

Opting to apply submissions with his legs doing more of the work than his arms, doing the Yes chant with one arm just to get the crowd even more into the match, it’s all things Danielson did while wrestling with a broken arm. Professional wrestling is brutal, folks. You might think it’s fake, but the moves and submissions they do are very, VERY real, with a chance of injury on any move.

I mean, you got Danielson breaking his arm and then this:

VERY real.

Wishing Danielson a speedy recovery, so he can get back to the ring and show why he’s the best ever.

