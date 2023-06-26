Bryan Danielson wrestled with a broken freakin’ arm

There’s a reason people call Bryan Danielson the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Not only for his matches, which can be both breathtaking and awe inducing. Not for the technical mastery, which he displays through vicious strikes and submissions that would break the toughest individuals.

No, Danielson is the greatest professional wrestler of all-time because of the lengths he’ll go to despite his body starting to break. Such is the case when he fought Kazuchika Okada at AEW’s Forbidden Door, and during the match, fractured his arm. He still finished and won the match, hailed as a battle between the two greatest professional wrestlers of this generation.

Bryan Danielson leaves the #AEW #ForbiddenDoor media conference with a brace on his arm clearly visible.



“We think I fractured my right forearm,” Danielson told reporters. He said he’s looking at a six- to eight-week recovery. pic.twitter.com/KZ4x8NjpPy — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) June 26, 2023

If you watch the replay of the match, or even any of the Twitter clips that are circulating around Twitter, you can see how much pain Danielson is in when he goes to apply submission holds, but he continues on because that’s what the greatest do.

Opting to apply submissions with his legs doing more of the work than his arms, doing the Yes chant with one arm just to get the crowd even more into the match, it’s all things Danielson did while wrestling with a broken arm. Professional wrestling is brutal, folks. You might think it’s fake, but the moves and submissions they do are very, VERY real, with a chance of injury on any move.

I mean, you got Danielson breaking his arm and then this:

Tiger Driver 91 from Will Ospreay! Shades of Misawa & Kawada. pic.twitter.com/IZJEewupVP — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 26, 2023

VERY real.

Wishing Danielson a speedy recovery, so he can get back to the ring and show why he’s the best ever.