The Iron Sheik, WWE legend and iconic Twitter user, passes away

Professional wrestling legend and top five tweeter of all time The Iron Sheik has passed away at age 81, according to his family.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

The WWE put out this tweet on his passing.

Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was known for his incredible charisma and aura in a professional wrestling ring as one of the first true heels in professional wrestling. The Sheik was a former Greco-Roman wrestling champion before he entered the ring, but when he stepped into the squared circle, he immediately made waves. Known for his signature mustache and the Camel Clutch, Sheik was a WWF champion and a tag team champion with Nikolai Volkoff.

Watch The Iron Sheik wrestle Hulk Hogan in Madison Square Garden in 1984 here:

Here’s a video of The Iron Sheik’s best moments:

Most non-wrestling fans will know him for his iconic tweets, many of them absolutely cooking Hulk Hogan. Hogan and Sheik had an iconic match that many say is the beginning of Hulkamania, but Sheik still wants his rematch. His tweets about Hulk Hogan are the greatest, calling him a Jabroni and saying he’d slap him in the face. In addition, Sheik also seemed to like the Buffalo Bills a lot, supporting the team and Bills Mafia.

The Iron Sheik’s best tweets

Below are some of his greatest tweets.

FUCK HOGAN — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 5, 2023

CHICAGO BEARS YOU PLAY LIKE THE CHICAGO JABRONIS. YOU EMBARRASSING THE FRIDGE PERRY BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 30, 2020

BUBBA I BE HONEST WITH YOU I RATHER BE A JABRONI BROWNS FAN THAN A LOW LIFE HULKAMANIAC https://t.co/kPLbCNHqY1 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 18, 2022

FUCK THE MONDAY #MondayMotivation — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 8, 2021

HULK HOGAN IS A DUMB SON OF BITCH https://t.co/yTInYU9Z4B — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 9, 2023

Rest in peace to a legend, and fuck Hulk Hogan forever and always.