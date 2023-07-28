‘Iron Claw’ the new movie about wrestling’s Von Erich family is going to be sad as hell

The Von Erich family are professional wrestling’s greatest “what if” story. Texas wrestling royalty, helmed by legendary Fritz Von Erich, the expectation was that considering the ludicrous talent and potential Fritz’s five children had, all would become some of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Instead the family saw generational tragedy. Now, this Christmas, Iron Claw will tell their story. The film, set to release on December 22 from prestige independent studio A24 films (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Moonlight, Uncut Gems) is sure to absolutely stun people assuming that this is just a story about professional wrestling, and not the collapse of a dynasty.

First look at ‘THE IRON CLAW’, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson as the Von Erichs.



Starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich, the film will follow the rise of the family dynasty in the 1960s, and chronicle that infamous “Von Erich Curse,” which tore it apart. This “curse” resulted in the death of three of the brothers in their wrestling prime, causing everything to collapse.

David Von Erich died in 1984, at the age of 25 due to acute enteritis while on tour in Japan

Mike Von Erich died in 1987, at the age of 23 due to suicide

Chris Von Erich died in 1991, at the age of 21 due to suicide

Kerry Von Erich died in 1993, at the age of 33 due to suicide

The legacy of the Von Erich’s is often characterized as a curse, while others view it as a cautionary tale in parental neglect, abuse, peerless expectations, and unrealized dreams. The name of the film Iron Claw comes from Fritz’s infamous finishing move, when he was booked as a Nazi-themed heel in Texas.

If you want to learn more about the family ahead of Iron Claw’s release the seminal Dark Side of the Ring episode “The Last of the Von Erichs” centered on Kevin, the only child to survive and his quest to find peace, can be streamed on Hulu and Tubi. In addition the YouTube channel “Cultaholic” did a wonderful mini-documentary of their own.

Brace yourself for December 22, because this movie is going to be a tragedy on levels people aren’t prepared for.